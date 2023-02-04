Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $10.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.18.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.