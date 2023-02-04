Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE APD traded down $10.48 on Friday, reaching $285.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.21 and its 200-day moving average is $275.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Vertical Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

