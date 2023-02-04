Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $1,226,500.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,201,210.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $1,281,750.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $460,700.00.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 337,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,502. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of -0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 490,476.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,302,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

