Alan M. Forney Sells 4,307 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

