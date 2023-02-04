Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $281.58 billion, a PE ratio of 265.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

