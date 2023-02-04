Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.00. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $185.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.65 million. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading

