ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.678 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

ALLETE has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. ALLETE has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ALLETE to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

ALE opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after buying an additional 148,353 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2,017.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 130,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 732.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 77,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

