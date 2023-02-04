Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 30,625 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,625 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.58% of Roper Technologies worth $222,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

ROP opened at $430.34 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

