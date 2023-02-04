Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,228 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 235,553 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.35% of Cheniere Energy worth $145,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.15.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

