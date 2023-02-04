Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $131.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.47. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

