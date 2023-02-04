Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $131.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.47. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.91%.
ALL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.
The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.
