Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $378,566.75 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.37. 1,203,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,216. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.81 and a 200 day moving average of $210.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.84.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

