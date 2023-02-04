Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Financial Contrast

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -71.25% -42.99% -36.30% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -49.72% -33.76%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nephros and Alpha Tau Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nephros currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 310.12%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 362.48%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Nephros.

Volatility & Risk

Nephros has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nephros and Alpha Tau Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.40 million 1.27 -$4.11 million ($0.74) -1.73 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Nephros on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Pathogen Detection segment develops and sells portable, real-time water testing systems designed to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens in approximately one hour. The Renal Products segment consists of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

