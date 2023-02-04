Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given a $118.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.50.

GOOG stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

