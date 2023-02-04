Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given a $128.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

