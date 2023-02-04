Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.22. 36,823,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,413,604. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Alphabet by 1,838.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 112,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 106,437 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,890.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,880.8% in the third quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 2,022.1% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

