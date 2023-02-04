Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $144.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,442.9% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

