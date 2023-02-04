Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $132.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.50.

GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average is $100.63. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $144.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

