AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $456.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,196 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $466,834.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,878 shares in the company, valued at $48,353,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $466,834.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,353,299.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,930 shares of company stock worth $35,301,136 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

