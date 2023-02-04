AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,409,000 after buying an additional 16,876,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,091,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,760,000 after purchasing an additional 827,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,942,000 after buying an additional 3,018,176 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.