AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

