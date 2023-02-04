AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,554 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

