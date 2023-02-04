Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €23.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($40.22) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €28.14 ($30.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.41. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($27.88) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($40.62).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.