Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.98 to $5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. Altria Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.98-$5.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.91.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.