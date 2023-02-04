Amaze World (AMZE) Trading 31.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Amaze World token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a market cap of $29.08 million and approximately $30,613.39 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

