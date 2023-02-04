Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

