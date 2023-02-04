Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.22.
Amazon.com Stock Down 8.4 %
AMZN stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
