Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.22.

AMZN stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

