American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Trading Down 0.8%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.71 and last traded at $36.71. 2,053 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000.

