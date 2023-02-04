Amp Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Amp token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Amp has a market cap of $174.20 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002774 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.94 or 0.00428942 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,884.60 or 0.29257176 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.15 or 0.00446851 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
