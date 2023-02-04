Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $62.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.67.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.65 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

In other news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co bought 551,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,034,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,982.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 292,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

