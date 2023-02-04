Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

