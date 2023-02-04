Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Down 0.4%

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.76 and last traded at $35.93. Approximately 704,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 532,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter.

