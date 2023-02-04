Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.00

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.77). Amryt Pharma shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.77), with a volume of 90,726 shares traded.
Amryt Pharma Stock Down 11.7 %
The company has a market cap of £457.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
