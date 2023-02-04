Analysts Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) PT at $6.00

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

ADAP opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $271.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.23.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.16% and a negative net margin of 998.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $32,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares in the company, valued at $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 63,723 shares of company stock worth $113,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,003 shares during the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

