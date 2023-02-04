Andrea Pedretti Sells 50,000 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,302,887 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Energy Vault Stock Down 8.9 %

NYSE NRGV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth $21,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

