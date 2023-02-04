Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) & Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Financial Comparison

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -10.33% -2.49% -2.05% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -49.72% -33.76%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and Alpha Tau Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.21%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 362.48%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Alpha Tau Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $152.44 million 3.08 $4.13 million ($1.09) -29.45 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Anika Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.