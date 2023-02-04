Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $51.94 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,770.82 or 0.07561192 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $51.94 million and approximately $2,731.36 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00429037 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,855.82 or 0.29263680 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00418052 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

