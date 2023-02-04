Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,309.78

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,309.78 ($16.18) and traded as high as GBX 1,750 ($21.61). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,719 ($21.23), with a volume of 1,225,680 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.56) to GBX 1,210 ($14.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.97) to GBX 1,200 ($14.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,275 ($15.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.53) to GBX 1,760 ($21.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,324.17 ($16.35).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,594.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,314.64. The company has a market cap of £17.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,378.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

