Antony P. Ressler Sells 94,211 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $8,020,182.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at $40,864,698.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ARES traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,358. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ares Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.