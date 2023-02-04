API3 (API3) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $108.23 Million

API3 (API3) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $108.23 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00007457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.61 or 0.00429697 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,862.24 or 0.29308677 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00449054 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

