Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $209.84 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day moving average is $203.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

