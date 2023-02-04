Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,445 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 304,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,001 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 90,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 130,996 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 56,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS GOVT opened at $23.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

