Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 714 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $323.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.36 and a 200-day moving average of $306.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

