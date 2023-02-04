Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.75.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $440.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $367.00 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

