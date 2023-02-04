Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

