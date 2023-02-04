Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Target Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $176.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.10 and its 200 day moving average is $160.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

