Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.05 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95.

