Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average is $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

