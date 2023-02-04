Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £118 ($145.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £130 ($160.55) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $63.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

