Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,525 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th.

