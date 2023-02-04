Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,525 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.