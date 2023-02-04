Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,287 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in SEA by 174.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $175.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

